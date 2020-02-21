NZ condemns malicious cyber activity against Georgia - GCSB

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 10:47

New Zealand has added its voice to international condemnation of a malicious cyber-attack against Georgia.

Overnight, a number of countries have condemned the October 2019 cyber-attack by Russian state actors. The malicious attack impacted over 2000 Georgian websites and the Georgian national television station.

Andrew Hampton, Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau, said that New Zealand has noted the attributions to Russian state actors and condemns this type of state behaviour.

"New Zealand supports the call for an end to this type of irresponsible activity," Andrew Hampton said.

"These malicious cyber activities serve no legitimate interest. They were designed to interfere in Georgia’s political and economic freedom.

"Activities which seek to undermine democratic processes are unacceptable. New Zealand urges all states to abide by the framework of responsible state behaviour online."

Mr Hampton says that highlighting the attribution of these activities is one mechanism by which New Zealand and its international partners aim to deter such activity in future.