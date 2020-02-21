Horticultural Ahuwhenua Trophy finalists announced

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 13:26

MÄori Development Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O’Connor co-announced the first horticultural finalists for the Ahuwhenua Trophy celebrating excellence in the MÄori agricultural sector.

The three finalists are Ngai Tukairangi Trust from Mt Maunganui, Otama Marere Trust from Tauranga, and Hineora Orchard Te Kaha 15B Ahuwhenua Trust from Te Kaha.

"These finalists are fine examples of the legacy of the Ahuwhenua competition that was first introduced by TÄ Apirana Ngata to acknowledge primarily excellence in MÄori farming and dairy," says Minister Mahuta.

"With the ever-growing industry of MÄori entering the horticulture sector, it is great to be able to recognise and acknowledge the legacy of MÄori agriculture that is in our DNA."

This year marks the 87th year of the Ahuwhenua Trophy competition which traditionally focuses on dairy and sheep and beef farming but will include the horticulture sector from 2020..

"Whenua is central to Te Ao MÄori, so when whenua is thriving, whÄnau are thriving as a direct result. The finalists announced are a testament to this.

"Our aspiration is to be able to enable whÄnau to achieve their aspirations, the time is right given the current upward trend for products that have origins steeped in MÄori culture which are both sustainable and economically beneficial," says Nanaia Mahuta.

Agriculture Minister Hon Damien O’Connor recognises the significant contribution of the MÄori agriculture sector.

"Horticulture is an essential element of our MÄori economy with it now growing faster than traditional methods of farming. Today’s finalists are part of an emerging group of people who making a positive impact on a multimillion-dollar industry," Minister O’Connor says.

"These finalists are among some of the best across the country. I am looking forward to seeing their growth and how they set out to realise their goals which will be hugely beneficial not only to the development of New Zealand's regional economies, but to New Zealand as a whole."

Each of the finalists announced today will showcase their properties at public field days in March/April, before a winner is announced on Friday May 22, 2020 at the Trustpower Baypark Stadium, Tauranga.

For more information and more background on the finalists visit www.ahuwhenuatrophy.maori.nz

Kua pÄnuitia ngÄ whiringa toa mÅ te Tohu Ahuwhenua Ahuone

I pÄnuitia tahitia e te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori Te HÅnore Nanaia Mahuta rÄua ko te Minita Ahu Matua Te HÅnore Damien O’Connor te hunga tuatahi kua eke ki ngÄ whiringa toa mÅ te Tohu Ahuwhenua he mea whakanui i te rÄngai ahuwhenua MÄori.

Ko ngÄ whiringa toa e toru ko NgÄi Tukairangi Trust nÅ Mauao, te Otama Marere Trust nÅ Tauranga, me te Hineora Orchard Te Kaha 15B Ahuwhenua Trust nÅ Te Kaha.

"He tino tauira Änei whiringa toa o te kaupapa heke iho a te whakataetae Ahuwhenua i tÄ«mataria e TÄ Apirana Ngata e whakamihi ana i te kairangi i ngÄ mahi ahuwhenua, miraka kau hoki," te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.

"I runga i te pikinga tonu o te iwi MÄori e whai wÄhi ana ki te rÄngai ahuone, he mÄ«haro katoa kua ahei tÄtou ki te whakamihi, ki te whakamÄnawa i te tÄtai whakapapa tuku iho o te MÄori i roto i ngÄ mahi ahuone."

Ka whakanui te tau waru tekau mÄ whitu o Te Tohu Ahuwhenua kua roa nei e aro ana ki te miraka kau, ki ngÄ hipi me te mÄ«ti kau anake, engari, atu i te tau 2020 e hou mai anÅ hoki ngÄ mahi ahuone ki te rÄngai.

"He mea nui te whenua ki Te Ao MÄori, nÅ reira, kia ora rawa atu te whenua, ka ora rawa atu hoki te whÄnau. ArÄ te tohu o te ora, ko ngÄ whiringa toa nei.

"Ko tÅ mÄtou wawata ko te tautoko i ngÄ whÄnau ki te whakatutuki i Å rÄtou wawata, nÄ runga i te piki haere o te hiahia e rere nei ki ngÄ momo hua e ahu mai ana i te ahurea MÄori, arÄ, he mea toitÅ«, whaihua Ä-pÅ«tea hoki," tÄ Nanaia Mahuta.

Kei te whakamihi te HÅnore Damien O’Connor i te mahi nui a te rÄngai ahuwhenua MÄori.

"He Ähuatanga mÄtuatua te ahuone o te Åhanga MÄori, kua kitea he tere ake te tipu haere o te mahi ahuone i ngÄ Ähuatanga ahuwhenua o mua. E ahu mai ana ngÄ whiringa toa i tÄtahi huinga tÄngata hou e mahi ana i ngÄ mahi whaihua i roto i te ahumahi nei, tini miriona tÄra te uara," te ki a Minita O’Connor.

"E tÅ« ngÄtahi ana Änei whiringa toa i te taha o Ätahi o ngÄ tino toa o Änei mahi puta noa i te whenua. Ka tari au kia kite i te tipuranga mai o tÄnei hunga, kia kite hoki i te Ähua o tÄ rÄtou whakatinana i Å rÄtou whÄinga, hei oranga nui whakaharahara ki te Åhanga o ngÄ rohe huri noa i Aotearoa, ka mutu, hei oranga hoki mÄ Aotearoa nui tonu."

Ka whakaaturia e ia o ngÄ whiringa toa i pÄnuitia i te rangi nei, Ä rÄtou whenua hei ngÄ rÄ whÄ«ra mÄ te iwi whÄnui Ä ngÄ marama o PoutÅ«terangi/Haratua, i mua i te pÄnuitanga mai o te toa Ä te RÄmere te 22 o Haratua, 2020, ki te PokapÅ« Trustpower Baypark, Tauranga.

MÅ Ätahi atu pÄrongo, kÅrero rÄnei mÅ ngÄ whiringa toa, haere ki www.ahuwhenuatrophy.maori.nz.