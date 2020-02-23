Rawiri Waititi to stand for Maori Party in Waiariki

Sunday, 23 February, 2020 - 12:16

Rawiri Waititi I am a 39-year-old year old father of 5, a son, a mokopuna, an uncle, a nephew, a whanaunga and have dedicated most of my life to the wellbeing of our people - from our tamariki mokopuna through to our pakeke.

I have strong spiritual beliefs and I am an active member and Tohunga/Minister of the RingatÅ« Faith.

I am a mokopuna of the Waiariki iwi through my Te WhÄnau a Apanui, Ngai Tai, Te Whakatohea, Ngai Tuhoe, Ngati Awa, Te Arawa, Ngati TÅ«wharetoa, Ngai Te Rangi and Ngati Ranginui ancestry.

I believe in the MÄori Party’s direction, values and principles. I have strong beliefs in equality for all and am committed to representing and advocating for our people and Aotearoa whÄnui. Working as a Funding Advisor for Creative New Zealand, I was involved with evaluating and implementing strategies for the development of Maori arts in line with Creative New Zealand strategic goals and objectives. As such, I have significant experience in the creative arts sector. Being exposed to the high calibre of artists and art forms, has given me a great understanding of the importance of the preservation and maintenance of the creative arts, our taonga tuku iho and unleashing the potential of our people’s creativity and innovation in the arts sector.

Being a native speaker of Te Reo MÄori, I am committed to the preservation and maintenance of Te Reo. MÄori and government must work together to ensure the preservation of the MÄori language. I have been heavily involved in the development of integrated services approach to community and whÄnau development through WhÄnau Ora. It has given me a broad scope on the education, welfare, health, housing and justice sectors and how they can be integrated to empower whÄnau.

I come from a line of educators and esteemed Maori Leaders who have a history to progress their people; Uncle Hoani Retimana Waititi, Aunty Dame June Mariu to name two. Since a child, I was moulded to follow in the footsteps of my whanau and was raised as such by my HapÅ«. I have ingrained extremely strong beliefs regarding the importance of education.

Having spent the first half of my life in the rural East Coast and the second half in Auckland, I have spent the last 7 years as the Relationship Manager for Te RÅ«nanga o Te WhÄnau a Apanui and during that time have been fortunate to make strong relationships with iwi, hapÅ«, communities, providers and organisations right across the Waiariki Region. Raised by an English Grandmother and very Maori Grandparents, all extremely knowledgeable in their own worlds, I am able to comfortably walk in both Te Ao Maori and the Pakeha world with confidence and ease.