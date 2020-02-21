Time for public to have say on name for new national institute

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 12:46

New Zealanders have until 8 March 2020 to have their say on the new name for the national institute of skills and technology that will be a cornerstone of the new vocational education system.

"The new national institute of skills and technology will be hugely significant for vocational education in New Zealand. Over time, it will bring together work-based, on campus, and online vocational learning and training in a cohesive, unified system" says Institute of Skills and Technology (IST) Establishment Unit executive director Murray Strong.

The new Institute needs a name that reflects its identity - not just what it does, but who it is, where it has come from, and where it is going. A name that is for all learners, all employers, all staff, all New Zealand.

"After several months of development work, which was guided by distinguished experts in te reo MÄori and included input from industry training and Polytech providers along with learner research, the IST Establishment Board is offering a preferred name of PÅ«kenga Aotearoa for people to consider and provide feedback on" says Murray Strong.

"We looked at a number of name options which are mentioned in a video on our website.

"We started this process by visiting as many people as possible around the country within significant time constraints. We wanted to start the conversation in person with those most affected by the change and now we want to hear from the New Zealand public. It’s simple to have your say, just visit https://haveyoursay.istestablishment.ac.nz/, register and have your say.

"Make sure you do so by 8 March when public consultation finishes."

From 9 March contributions to this consultation will close for evaluation and review. The IST Board will determine its recommendation to the Minister.

In March the Minister of Education will consider the Board's recommendation and announce his choice of name for the new national Institute once he has made a decision.

The Board will provide feedback on how public input influenced their recommendation to the Minister.