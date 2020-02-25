Defendants plead not guilty in National Party donations case

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 11:03

The defendants in the National Party donations case have pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

The four men entered their pleas today during their first appearance in the Auckland District Court.

Yikun Zhang (48), Shijia (Colin) Zheng (34) and Jami-Lee Matenga Ross (34) each face two charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’. Hengjia (Joe) Zheng (34) faces one charge of ‘Obtaining by deception’ under the Crimes Act and another of ‘Providing false or misleading information’ under the Serious Fraud Office Act.

The charges relate to donations paid to the National Party.

The defendants were remanded on bail to reappear in the Auckland District Court on 10 June.