Vision New Zealand responds to Jevan Goulter comments

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 13:19

Hannah Tamaki, Leader of Vision New Zealand says she is appalled at the outburst that the Campaign Manager of Vision New Zealand, posted on his private Facebook page last night. "I would never condone that disgusting language and behaviour.

"I would also like to state clearly that Jevan Goulter is not, and never has been, a spokesman for Destiny Church".

Even though I believe Vision New Zealand, and myself have been unfairly targeted by the media using questionable tactics and journalistic ethics, we in no way condone the language he used towards a woman and inferences made by Mr Goulter in his post.

It is therefore with regret that the Vision New Zealand Party Executive have decided to terminate its arrangement with Mr Goulter as Campaign Manager for Vision New Zealand, effective immediately.

"Vision New Zealand will be the party that will continue to boldly stand for those issues that matter to all New Zealanders".