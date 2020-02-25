New Zealand Arts Council has two new board members

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 13:37

Two new appointees, Robyn Hunt and Kura Moeahu, have joined Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa (the board of Creative New Zealand), ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage advised today.

Wellingtonian Robyn Hunt brings a strong disability issues perspective to Creative New Zealand and was awarded the 2019 Arts Access Accolade. From 2002 to 2010, she was a governing Human Rights Commissioner with responsibility for disability issues.

Involved in the arts and cultural sector for many years, Robyn Hunt was a panellist at the 2019 Arts Activated Conference in Sydney and is a co-founder of Crip the Lit, a project-based initiative to celebrate Deaf and disabled writers.

Kura Moeahu (Te Ätiawa) has been actively involved in iwi governance as both a chair and board member, including as Chair of Te RÅ«nanganuio Te Ätiawa, the Waiwhetu Marae Trust, the Harbour Island Kaitiaki Board, and Waiwhetu Pa Reserve Trust.

As a member of the Weltec MÄori Advisory Board, he was instrumental in establishing Te Auaha, the NZ Institute of Creativity and is widely recognised for his knowledge of te ao MÄori, tikanga MÄori and MÄori arts.

Currently Parliament’s Tumu Whakarae, Kura Moeahu replaces Aucklander Andrew Caisley, who during his five years on the board bought valuable legal and arts governance experience to the role.

Both appointments are until 31 January 2023. The Arts Council board now has five MÄori members, together with one disability advocate.

The purpose of Creative New Zealand is to encourage, promote and support the arts in New Zealand for the benefit of all New Zealanders. The board comprises 13 members including the chair and members are appointed for three-year terms with eligibility for reappointment.