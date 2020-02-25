Aotearoa and Australia to collaborate on indigenous issues - Nanaia Mahuta

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 17:06

Minister for MÄori Development and Associate Minister for Trade and Export Growth Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Indigenous Australians, the Hon Ken Wyatt AM, MP will this week sign a collaboration arrangement to deepen the Trans-Tasman working relationship on indigenous issues.

It is believed to be the first standalone bilateral arrangement of its kind in the world and aims to promote economic, social and cultural advancement between New Zealand and Australia.

The Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement signing between the two Ministers will be held on Friday 28 February at:

- 12:30-12:40pm (TBC) at the residence of the Australian Governor General Admiralty House, 109 Kirribilli Ave, Kirribilli NSW 2061, Sydney, Australia

- Photos will be available on request to vieim@tpk.govt.nz after the event.

The Minister for MÄori Development, the Hon Nanaia Mahuta, said indigenous to indigenous relationships on matters of culture, trade and innovation are a vital part of protecting indigenous interests globally.

The Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement signing is happening during the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting between Prime Minister the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP. The Prime Ministers will meet on 28 February to discuss matters of importance for both countries. You can read more about the Prime Minister’s visit to Australia and Fiji here.