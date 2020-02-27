Taupo Airport upgrade takes off - Shane Jones

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 09:48

TaupÅ Airport is to be upgraded and expanded through a $5.9 million Government funding boost, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

"TaupÅ Airport is the gateway to the Central North Island. It is essential for both keeping local people and businesses connected, but also to bring more people to the region.

"The airport’s current infrastructure limits tourism and growth opportunities. Visitor numbers to the region are growing at a rate of 15 per cent a year. A modern and comfortable airport will grow these numbers, and the regional economy, even further," Shane Jones said.

The project will modernise the TaupÅ Airport terminal, extend the car park and upgrade the runway apron.

"These changes will enable larger planes and more travellers to be accommodated at the airport. They will also have positive flow-on effects for communities, businesses, and whÄnau across the central North Island," Shane Jones said.

The upgrade is also expected to create 60 jobs during construction.

"From Kerikeri to Invercargill, we are keeping regions connected through careful and considered investments in airports. It gives a boost to so many sectors and I’m pleased to be announcing this great news for TaupÅ today," Shane Jones said.

The $5.87m funding is made up of $5m from the Provincial Growth Fund and $870,000 from central Government.

As part of the NZ Upgrade Programme, $300 million was allocated for regional infrastructure investment opportunities, to be administered by the Provincial Development Unit