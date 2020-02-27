Place-based assessment confirmed for Rotorua

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 09:53

The Minister of Housing Megan Woods has confirmed the Government is working with Rotorua Lakes District Council and Te Arawa for the second place-based assessment to better understand the housing and urban issues affecting the city.

"Every New Zealander has a right to a warm, safe and secure place to call home, and we know that a one-size-fits all approach is not enough to tackle the housing crisis," said Megan Woods.

"Rotorua is experiencing many challenges, including strong population growth, housing affordability issues, as well as issues with unlocking access to land for housing.

"This, alongside a tight rental market, has led to increased housing stress for many households, increasing demand for public housing, and a strong reliance on Rotorua motels for emergency housing.

"A key part of this work is to support the Rotorua community to lead a response to the issues they face, including through the Council and Te Arawa led Rotorua Housing Strategy.

"Place-based assessments help the Government to better understand the causes of housing and urban pressures around New Zealand, then work in partnership with local communities to respond to local issues," said Megan Woods.

"I am delighted the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be working with both the Council and Te Arawa to find housing solutions in Rotorua. Their commitment is key to making this initiative work."

"Our place-based approach reflects that Central Government alone does not have all the answers, and that addressing housing challenges in each place may require a different mix of Central Government and local solutions," said Megan Woods.

"Early work in Rotorua has identified problems with a lack of supply relative to population growth, and that the shortfall in supply has been most severe at the lower end of the rental market.

"Given the urgent need for new housing supply, Council, Te Arawa and KÄinga Ora - Homes and Communities are already working together to identify vacant land suitable for transitional and public housing," Megan Woods said.

Notes to editors:

In 2019 the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tested the place-based approach in Hastings through partnerships with local stakeholders and iwi to develop a collaborative place-based assessment and subsequent action plan.

HUD’s place-based approach starts with collaborative, place-based assessments, through which joint action plans will be developed to target central government and local action where it is most needed.

HUD has been trialling a place-based approach in Hastings, working closely with local government, iwi, and other central government agencies on the frontline.

Place-based assessments are undertaken in prioritised cities/regions based on need.

HUD is also working with councils, iwi and other stakeholders through urban growth partnerships.

A recent place-based assessment undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), KÄinga Ora, Te Puni KÅkiri, NgÄti Kahungunu, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Hastings District Council, the Ministry of Social Development and Hawke’s Bay District Health Board helped understand the causes of local housing issues.