Govt acts on fuel market competition - Megan Woods

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 11:13

Government Response to Commerce Commission’s final report on retail fuel

This table summarises key Government decisions made in response to recommendations made in the Final Report of the Commerce Commission’s retail fuel market study released on 5 December 2019.

Improving wholesale competition for fuel

Commerce Commission Recommendation

1 Government Response

Institute a terminal gate pricing regime The Government should make regulations enabling a terminal gate pricing regime as part of an enforceable industry code (similar to what exists in Australia). The terminal gate price would act as a benchmark for wholesale customers negotiating their wholesale supply agreements.[1: A terminal gate pricing regime requires all suppliers of fuel at storage terminals to set a spot price each day at which they will supply a minimum quantity of fuel on demand to buyers.]

The recommendation should be considered with recommendation five: To support a terminal gate pricing regime, the Government should also introduce backstop regulatory powers that could be invoked if the regime does not deliver competitive outcomes in a reasonable period of time.

AGREE The Government considers that a terminal gate pricing regime will increase wholesale price transparency and create the potential for a liquid wholesale spot market to develop.

The Government will introduce legislation to enable such a regime.

The Government supports introducing backstop regulatory powers. This will be added to the legislation at a future point.

2 Change wholesale supply agreements

The Government should make regulations that limit the use of certain terms in wholesale supply contracts. In particular:

all wholesale contracts should be written in clear and concise language, and should include a transparent cost-based pricing methodology;

wholesale contracts should permit a distributor to take a prescribed minimum percentage of their fuel from other suppliers (e.g. at least 20 per cent of supply);

distributors should not be committed to wholesale contracts exceeding a maximum period (suggested not longer than five years) without a right to terminate on notice, unless a longer term is reasonably necessary for relationship specific investment to occur; and

other terms of wholesale fuel supply contracts should be regulated to prevent unjustifiable limitations on the ability of distributors and dealers to compete.

AGREE

The Government considers that greater contractual freedom and fair contract terms will facilitate wholesale competition, and in turn facilitate competition in the retail market.

The Government will introduce legislation to enable a regime which requires certain pro-competitive contractual terms to be included and certain anti-competitive terms to be excluded.

3 Improve information on infrastructure sharing arrangements

The parties to infrastructure sharing arrangements including the Coastal Oil Logistics Ltd joint venture and ‘borrow and loan’ inventory sharing arrangements should publish the existing process and criteria for third party participation in the infrastructure sharing arrangements. [2: A ‘borrow and loan’ scheme allows major fuel suppliers to routinely access fuel at each other’s terminals. ]

NOTED

The Government has written to parties and expects the parties to respond to these recommendations.

4 Review infrastructure sharing arrangements

The parties should also review aspects of the ‘borrow and loan’ inventory sharing arrangements that may be disincentivising investment in shared storage. Regulation to enable participation in infrastructure sharing arrangements is not recommended at this time.

NOTED

The Government has written to parties and expects the parties to respond to these recommendations.

5 Adopt an enforceable industry code of conduct

Legislation should be introduced to create an enforceable mandatory industry code by regulations to give effect to the recommendations that require regulatory intervention.

AGREE

The Government will introduce an enforceable regulatory regime.

Facilitating informed consumer choice

Commerce Commission Recommendation

Government Response

6 Improve transparency of premium fuel prices

The Government should make regulations to require retail sites to display premium petrol prices on price boards to better enable consumers to compare available prices.

AGREE The Government has written to participants in the retail fuel industry to encourage them to put premium prices on price boards at their sites now, ahead of regulations.

7 Improve information on when premium fuel should be used

The Government should make regulations to require fuel cap or fuel flap stickers specifying the minimum octane level required for a vehicle.

TO CONSIDER FURTHER

While the cost of producing and attaching labels is unlikely to be a significant cost for sellers of vehicles, there are some challenges in getting the relevant information for all vehicles. The Government considers that further policy work needs to be undertaken before action is taken.

8 Monitor the display of discount pricing on price boards

Regulation of display of discount pricing is not recommended at this time. The Government should monitor the display of discount pricing on price boards to assess whether this practice benefits consumers or limits competition. Fuel retailers are also encouraged to consider the potential for their discount and loyalty programmes to cause consumer detriment.

AGREE

The Government considers monitoring to be the appropriate response at this time.

Powers will be added to the legislation to make regulations to regulate or prohibit the display of discounted pricing at retail outlets if the need arises.

The Government expects the parties to respond to the second part of the recommendation.

Improving monitoring of the fuel market

Commerce Commission Recommendation

Government Response

9 Improve information and record keeping

The Government should make regulations requiring improved, standardised information to be collected and retained in New Zealand for a certain period of time.

AGREE The Government considers that this will improve the timeliness, cost and accuracy of any future study or regulatory intervention in the fuel sector.

Other recommendations for the fuel industry

Commerce Commission Recommendation

Government Response

10 Change the Coastal Oil Logistics Ltd joint venture to reduce the potential for coordination

The Coastal Oil Logistics Ltd joint venture should review and change any information sharing arrangements that may lead to softening of competition.

NOTED

The Government has written to parties and expects the parties to respond to this recommendation.

11 Change refinery capacity allocation

Refining NZ’s Technical Committee should review and change any information sharing arrangements and mechanisms for allocation of refinery capacity that may lead to softening of competition.

NOTED

The Government has written to parties and expects the parties to respond to this recommendation.