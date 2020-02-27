Some questions for Megan Woods - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 13:05

Responding to the Government’s newly-announced regulations on fuel companies, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke asks:

"Does the Government want the price of petrol to go up or down?"

"If the Government wants the price of petrol to go down, why is it increasing the price with fuel taxes?"

"Why bother cracking down on fuel companies if fuel taxes do more to determine the price of petrol?"

"If the Government actually wants the price of petrol to go up, why not be honest about it?"

"The Government embarrasses itself when it pretends to care about cutting fuel prices, while ignoring the effect of its taxes. Motorists don’t need regulatory tinkering - they need tax relief."