NZ Upgrade on South Island roads - Shane Jones

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 09:03

Safety and climate change resilience are behind South Island regional roading projects that are being brought forward as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

As part of the NZ Upgrade, $300 million was allocated for regional investment opportunities.

"I’m pleased to announce $88.25 million on a major accelerated road investment plan with construction able to get underway on some projects by the end of August.

The South Island investment is about $25 million with six projects selected from West Coast to Canterbury.

"Officials from the Provincial Development Unit and the New Zealand Transport Agency have worked together to identify which roading improvements are ready to go but required funding.

"This investment is expected to contribute to regional economic development while providing safer roads, safer bridges, and easier-to-access stopping points.

"Some of the intersections we’re addressing are classed as high risk and need immediate attention. We’re also acknowledging the climate change chaos caused by regular flooding from the Kakanui River flood plain in the South Island’s Otago region.

"The funding will be used to raise a 200-metre section of the State Highway 1 north of Kakanui River and South of Oamaru where a series of culverts will be installed to reduce risk of road closure. This spot on State Highway 1 is regularly closed for up to two days at a time due to flooding events.

"Roads play a critical role in enabling regional economic activity and several regions’ roading networks exist in challenging conditions.

"I’m so proud to be prioritising the importance of the NZ upgrade programme that’s keeping our regions connected and more importantly safe," Shane Jones said.