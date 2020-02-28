Land, air and sea: regions to benefit from NZ Upgrade - Shane Jones

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 09:01

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy.

As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.

The first package of regional projects - worth about $190 million - has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today.

"Today I’m announcing capital investments in land, air and sea assets that will enhance regional economic opportunities, create jobs, boost infrastructure resilience and help our regions thrive," Shane Jones said.

"This funding boost has allowed us to get projects underway that may not have been an exact fit with the Provincial Growth Fund criteria but were worthy investments nonetheless.

"We’re announcing investments in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Otago, West Coast, Canterbury and Southland.

"This includes $88.2 million on roads, almost $90 million in coastal assets and upgrades to Taupo and Milford airports.

"The New Zealand Upgrade Programme is a package of investments to prepare the economy for the future by modernising our infrastructure.

"Because we’ve managed the books well, by paying down debt and running surpluses, we are in a good financial position to make these investments now to position the economy for the future.

"These projects will now be able to be included in our infrastructure pipeline, bringing more certainty and planning ability to the broader infrastructure sector.

"The projects we’ve been able to accelerate thanks to the PGF and the NZ Upgrade Programme are another demonstration of our commitment to infrastructure and our regions and I’m proud to be able to make these announcements today," Shane Jones said.