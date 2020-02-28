NZ Upgrade on North Island regional roads - Shane Jones

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 09:03

Regional roading projects that will improve safety and resilience are being brought forward as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.

As part of the NZ Upgrade, $300 million was allocated for regional investment opportunities.

"I spend a lot of time in the regions and one bugbear I consistently hear about is roads," Shane Jones said.

"Officials from the Provincial Development Unit and the New Zealand Transport Agency have worked together to identify which roading improvements are ready to go but required funding.

"I’m pleased to announce $88.25 million on a major accelerated road investment plan with construction able to get underway on some projects by the end of August.

The North Island investment is about $62 million with seven projects selected from Northland, the Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki.

"This investment is expected to contribute to regional economic development while providing safer roads, safer bridges, and easier to access stopping points.

"Roads play a critical role in enabling regional economic activity and several regions’ roading networks exist in challenging conditions.

"It’s great to be able to bring these projects forward, create new jobs and help our regions thrive," Shane Jones said.