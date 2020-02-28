Feedback sought on proposed ban on two persistent organic pollutants - EPA

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 13:55

As a signatory to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (Stockholm Convention), New Zealand has committed to eliminating and restricting the importation, production, use, and disposal of persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

POPs are stable compounds that do not readily break down through chemical or biological processes. They persist for a long time, both in the environment and the human body, and bio-accumulate up the food chain - meaning they gradually build up in the bodies of living things.

Two chemicals have recently been added to the Stockholm Convention list. They are:

dicofol - an organochlorine pesticide that was used to control mites on crops including fruit, vegetables, ornamentals, and Christmas tree plantations.

perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), its salts and PFOA-related compounds - substances that were used in a variety of applications and consumer products, including textiles and fire-fighting foams.

To implement Stockholm Convention changes into New Zealand law, they must be added to the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996 (HSNO Act).

We would like to hear from New Zealanders regarding any existing use of the chemicals in New Zealand, and the proposed amendments to the HSNO Act.

Submissions close at 5pm on 30 March 2020.

