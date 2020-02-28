Bluegreens to set environment agenda for 2020

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 14:42

Climate, water and waste issues will be topics at the forefront of discussions for delegates attending the National Party’s annual Bluegreens Forum in Nelson this weekend.

More than 100 delegates from around New Zealand are getting together to hear from National Party Leader Simon Bridges, along with environmental groups and sector experts at the two-day forum.

"National has a good track record of environmental leadership in Government. We’re the party of practical environmentalism," National Party Environment Spokesperson Scott Simpson says.

"Our focus is on sensible, useful and real environmental action, rather than the talk big - do little approach taken by the current Ardern-Peters led Government.

"This weekend is an opportunity for our Bluegreen members to hear from a wide range of experts, including the newly created Climate Commission Chief Executive Jo Hendy.

"This is the 22nd year we’ve held a National Party Bluegreens forum. In these years environmental issues have become mainstream, and no party has a monopoly on Environmental policy."