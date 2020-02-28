Where is David Clark? - Micheal Woodhouse

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 14:48

David Clark has been missing in action on recent health issues, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

"The Minister has all but left the coronavirus response to his officials, with the Director-General fronting public statements and many announcements taking place without him even being present.

"He’s also refused to comment on anti-depressant drug shortages and has shielded himself from media scrutiny on horrendous District Health Board (DHB) financial data by quietly publishing it online as discretely as possible.

"David Clark is asleep at the wheel at a time when he should be leading by example. The New Zealand public is desperate for reassurance regarding the coronavirus outbreak but the Minister is ducking for cover.

"The Government’s coronavirus response has been too slow and has failed to provide confidence to businesses already struggling in a slowing economy.

"The Minister needs to front up and take control of his portfolio or New Zealanders’ health services will continue to worsen."