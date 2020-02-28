Opotiki and Whakatohea to Benefit from Harbour Development

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 15:41

It was announced today that ÅpÅtiki will benefit from a $79.4m investment from the Crowns Infrastructure Fund to develop the ÅpÅtiki harbour. The development of the harbour will enable large scale commercial operations, primarily in aquaculture, to exist and support economic growth for the region.

The most significant benefit to the community will be the opportunities around job creation. Jobs for the development of the harbour as well as jobs created through ongoing marine and aquaculture expansion enabled by the harbour development.

In his announcement today Hon Shane Jones said of the 1850 jobs created from this project, 730 of those jobs would be in ÅpÅtiki.

Chairman of the WhakatÅhea Pre Settlement Claims Trust, Graeme Riesterer says this is a game changer for WhakatÅhea and ÅpÅtiki in terms of economic development.

"The community will benefit by the creation of hundreds of new jobs and higher wages. It provides jobs for WhakatÅhea whÄnau who have had to leave the region, to come home to paid employment. And for our rangatahi who will now have opportunities to stay and live locally without missing out on career or development prospects".

Mr Riesterer goes on to say "As Mr Jones also mentioned today, we know that sustainable seafood is on the rise globally, this trend supports our Mana Moana strategy for investment and growth in aquaculture initiatives to progress once the WhakatÅhea Settlement has been ratified by whÄnau, and the harbour development enables this to happen. We aren’t just thinking about now, this Settlement is for all WhakatÅhea, now and in the future and the harbour development is an enabler to various economic opportunities for our Iwi".

Economist, Ian Dickson says the harbour development will enable a year-round navigable harbour entrance built to service large scale commercial operations to marine farm offshore from ÅpÅtiki, in a safe and accessible way.

"A marine place of safety is essential for offshore marine farming to develop in the eastern Bay. It is the key piece of infrastructure that provides the backbone structure for the industry to grow on".

The value of the 5000 ha of WhakatÅhea water space reserved in the WhakatÅhea Settlement agreement has lifted exponentially with this announcement. Mr Dickson goes on to say, "The value uplift for WhakatÅhea from the harbour going ahead is $50 to $80 million in addition to their Settlement offer".

This has been a welcome announcement for many in ÅpÅtiki. Mr Riestererconcludes "it’s taken 15 years, but we see the investment in the redevelopment of the ÅpÅtiki Harbour as the catalyst for transformative change, for WhakatÅhea and the ÅpÅtiki community. We’d like to acknowledge the Crown and Hon Shane Jones on their decision to invest in ÅpÅtiki, and the ÅpÅtiki District Council on their tireless advocacy of this project".