Response to coronavirus totally inadequate - Woodhouse

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 12:31

The response to passengers who were travelling on EK450 - the flight the first passenger in New Zealand to have a confirmed case of Coronavirus was travelling on has been entirely inadequate, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

"National has been contacted by a passenger who was on the flight who developed a cough after landing.

"He called Healthline asking whether he should go to the hospital for a check-up. He was told not to worry if his temperature is under 38 degrees. He was also advised to take Panadol which would lower a temperature.

"He was told that he would not need to self-isolate and could go to work on Monday. He has chosen to go into isolation anyway.

"The advice he has received is inconsistent and his causing him more stress and anxiety than is necessary.

"Health Minister David Clark should be directing his officials to track down everyone who was on that flight. It’s extraordinary that someone with flu like symptoms on this flight hasn’t been told to self-isolate.

"The Minister should be providing consistent public reassurance to prevent panic - it can no longer just be left to officials."