More government support for people affected by Northland droughts

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 10:16

From tomorrow farmers and growers affected by drought in the Northland region and parts of the Auckland region will have access to Rural Assistance Payments (RAPs), Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced.

"We want farmers and growers to know they can ask for help and there may be support available to them. This assistance may help ease some of the financial pressures they’re facing and help with their essential living costs.

"I urge people struggling as a result of the drought to contact Work and Income to see what they might be eligible for," she said.

RAPs are accessible from 2 March and provide help to farmers and growers in the area with a payment equal to Jobseeker Support.

The drought was recently classified as a medium-scale adverse event by the Minister of Agriculture.

"The classification means we can activate additional Government support for farmers and growers in impacted areas," said Minister Sepuloni.

"The Northland Rural Support Trust has already been doing great work in the region, and we’ll be working closely with them to get support to those who need it.

"We also recognise that even with some rainfall, droughts can be slow to recover from, and that the effects will be felt longer term."

Minister Sepuloni adds that dry conditions are affecting other places in New Zealand.

"On Friday 28 February, the Minister of Agriculture extended the classification of the medium-scale adverse event for the droughts in Northland and parts of Auckland to include the rest of Auckland and Waikato. We will work closely to see if Rural Assistance Payments are needed in those areas."

"The Ministry of Social Development works with the Ministry for Primary Industries, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), regional councils, the Rural Support Trust and other agencies to monitor conditions across the country."