Maori Party name Heather Te Au Skipworth QSM as candidate for Ikaroa Rawhiti

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 14:02

Heather Te Au Skipworth QSM, founder and CEO of IronMÄori, has been named by the MÄori Party as its candidate to contest the Ikaroa RÄwhiti seat in the upcoming general election.

MÄori Party Ikaroa-Rawhiti Co-Chair Hinetu Dell said that the contest for the Ikaroa-RÄwhiti seat was hotly contested, but that Heather won the crowd - a testament to her vision for the electorate, huge community following, engaging style and unwavering commitment to whÄnau.

"Ikaroa RÄwhiti is invigorated and rearing to go. We’re excited and proud to have such a high-calibre mana wahine in Heather to represent us in the upcoming election. We thank all the candidates who put their hands up to stand. Ikaroa RÄwhiti has a proud history of strong MÄori political representation, and we believe Heather is the right person to carry on that legacy." said Dell.

Heather Te Au Skipworth said she is proud to represent the MÄori Party and Ikaroa-RÄwhiti in the upcoming election, and to continue in the pursuit of supporting whÄnau transformation that inspired her IronMÄori journey.

"I see the injustices our people still face today, in every sector, every system, every policy, every government door that our people walk through, and I want to change that," said Skipworth.

"The MÄori Party is focused on fighting for the rights and interests as tangata whenua and that must start by eliminating the institutionalized racism we contend with every day".

"I have committed my life to leading positive change and am ready for the challenge before-us, "Kia tapatahi, kia kotahi rÄ, tatou tatou e," said Te Au-Skipworth.

Che Wilson, MÄori Party President said he was looking forward to working with Heather, and congratulated Ikaroa-RÄwhiti for confirming Te Au-Skipworth.

"Heather is a strong wahine MÄori who has a track record of delivering meaningful change for whÄnau on the ground. We are priviledged to have her on our team.

Heather joins Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Tai HauÄuru) and Rawiri Waititi (Waiariki) in a resurgent and refreshed MÄori Party team.