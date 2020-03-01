Maori Party name Heather Te Au Skipworth QSM as candidate for Ikaroa Rawhiti

|
Heather Te Au Skipworth QSM, founder and CEO of IronMÄori, has been named by the MÄori Party as its candidate to contest the Ikaroa RÄwhiti seat in the upcoming general election.
MÄori Party Ikaroa-Rawhiti Co-Chair Hinetu Dell said that the contest for the Ikaroa-RÄwhiti seat was hotly contested, but that Heather won the crowd - a testament to her vision for the electorate, huge community following, engaging style and unwavering commitment to whÄnau.
"Ikaroa RÄwhiti is invigorated and rearing to go. We’re excited and proud to have such a high-calibre mana wahine in Heather to represent us in the upcoming election. We thank all the candidates who put their hands up to stand. Ikaroa RÄwhiti has a proud history of strong MÄori political representation, and we believe Heather is the right person to carry on that legacy." said Dell.
Heather Te Au Skipworth said she is proud to represent the MÄori Party and Ikaroa-RÄwhiti in the upcoming election, and to continue in the pursuit of supporting whÄnau transformation that inspired her IronMÄori journey.
"I see the injustices our people still face today, in every sector, every system, every policy, every government door that our people walk through, and I want to change that," said Skipworth.
"The MÄori Party is focused on fighting for the rights and interests as tangata whenua and that must start by eliminating the institutionalized racism we contend with every day".
"I have committed my life to leading positive change and am ready for the challenge before-us, "Kia tapatahi, kia kotahi rÄ, tatou tatou e," said Te Au-Skipworth.
Che Wilson, MÄori Party President said he was looking forward to working with Heather, and congratulated Ikaroa-RÄwhiti for confirming Te Au-Skipworth.
"Heather is a strong wahine MÄori who has a track record of delivering meaningful change for whÄnau on the ground. We are priviledged to have her on our team.
Heather joins Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Tai HauÄuru) and Rawiri Waititi (Waiariki) in a resurgent and refreshed MÄori Party team.
