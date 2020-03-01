Dale Stephens selected to contest Christchurch Central

Sunday, 1 March, 2020 - 17:06

Dale Stephens has been selected as National’s candidate in Christchurch Central for the 2020 General Election.

Dale Stephens is currently the Director of MÄori business at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, leading a team dedicated to growing MÄori businesses in the international business arena.

"I am incredibly humbled to be chosen to contest Christchurch Central for National and would like to thank the National Party for their support and encouragement," Mr Stephens says.

"Christchurch Central is a vibrant and humming part of the City I grew up in. People are pouring back into our streets after the earthquakes, and we’re seeing more and more businesses open up.

"Christchurch benefited greatly from the previous National Government’s strong economic management and focus on results. People here work hard and expect to see results from their tax dollars.

"Unfortunately, it is suffering from this chaotic Coalition’s failure to deliver.

"The Ardern-Peters-Green Government have promised a lot and let Cantabrians down. Like the rest of New Zealand, Christchurch is facing the pinch due to the rising cost of living, a result of this Government’s failed experimental policies like KiwiBuild, Fees Free or the Provincial Growth Fund.

"Christchurch has been forgotten by Labour, NZ First and the Greens. In the recent Infrastructure announcement, Christchurch received pennies in comparison to other major centres.

"Christchurch Central needs a National Government that will keep the costs of living down, deliver real results in health, and ensure our businesses can thrive.

"Simon Bridges leads an experienced team that is focused on the real issues affecting New Zealanders. I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail, knocking on doors, and earning Christchurch Central’s trust."