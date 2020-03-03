Saudi Arabia suspends visas

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 10:47

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has temporarily stopped issuing Umrah visas.

Their intention is to limit the spread of the coronavirus (covid 19) in the normally crowded holy sites.

International Muslim Association of New Zealand (IMAN - Wellington) fully supports His Excellency Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, in this preventive action.

"We seek the understanding and patience of New Zealand Muslims whose plans for performing Umrah will have to be postponed," said Tahir Nawaz, IMAN President.

Umrah means the "minor pilgrimage" and may be performed at any time of the year.