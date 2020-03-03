Second reading of Abortion Legislation Bill tonight

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 10:55

Family First NZ says that the government’s haste in ramming through the radical abortion bill demonstrates a shocking human rights abuse, all at the same time as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she wants to ‘bring kindness back’. The Prime Minister is also breaking her promise to the Down syndrome community.

"The proposed law will make late-term abortions considerably more accessible, rather than for exceptional circumstances as currently required under the Crimes Act. Justice Minister Andrew Little has admitted that late-term abortions up to birth can happen under proposed abortion law. The Bill has been drafted in such a way that an abortion can legally be obtained up until the point that a child has been fully born. A baby could be aborted after 20-weeks as long as the abortionist who intends to perform the abortion considered that the abortion was ‘appropriate in the circumstances’ with a nod from a colleague," says Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First NZ.

"The radical bill will also remove legal recognition of the unborn child. Under the current law, an unborn child is at least afforded some recognition and minimal legal protection. In contrast, these proposals will give the unborn child the same status as an appendix, tonsils or gall bladder - simply tissue removed as part of a ‘health procedure’."

"Anybody who has viewed the ultrasound of an unborn child will know that this policy is a gross abuse of human rights."

"Ardern has also betrayed her promise to the Down syndrome community. In 2017 during the election campaign, the organisation Saving Down’s highlighted their concerns around Jacinda Ardern’s pledge to change abortion laws, saying that this would introduce abortion through to birth for babies with disabilities. In response, Jacinda Ardern made a commitment to not increase the time limit for disability-selective abortion. In the UK, there are increasing numbers of late term abortions for conditions such as such as cleft lip and palate or club foot."

Jacinda Ardern also refuses to answer the question put to her by 12 women who have had an abortion and had their full-page Open Letter to the PM published in the major daily newspapers last month. The women asked the PM when does she believe life begins. They say that a failure to answer that question may result in inadvertently killing human beings rather than merely ‘removing human tissue.’

"The real question we should be debating is at what point does the unborn child become a human being deserving of the same human rights and protections that we all receive and enjoy."