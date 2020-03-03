Radio NZ's misleading advertising is unethical - NZTU

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 15:16

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Radio New Zealand’s use of taxpayer money for misleading advertising suggesting New Zealanders do not have to pay for its content, unlike other media organisations.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, "The idea that we don’t pay for RNZ is ridiculous. Unlike other media organisations, all New Zealanders are forced to pay for RNZ."

"Private platforms also present a much more diverse range of views and perspectives."

"In addition to being dishonest, RNZ's advertising is an underarm bowl to those private media organisations, many of which are kneecapped by the state subsides for RNZ and TVNZ."