House consent numbers continue to grow - Jenny Salesa

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 15:00

It’s great news that New Zealanders are getting on with building more of the homes, flats and apartments New Zealand needs, as shown by a Stats NZ report released today, Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa says.

"Dwelling building consents continue to grow, up 12 percent in the year to February. It’s clear that the Government’s plan to build more homes, as well as working with industry to support them to deliver more housing, is already paying off."

"37,606 new homes, flats and apartments were consented in the year to February 2020. Under the previous government the average was just 20,538 new dwellings per year."

"By working alongside industry and delivering the Government Build programme, this Coalition Government has seen annual dwelling consents rise 83% over what National delivered on average during their nine years of inaction."

"Today’s figures show Kiwi families are getting on with building their dream homes, making plans to move into new apartments, or downsizing into modern retirement units. Each one of these consents helps us meet the challenge of the housing crisis left to us by the last Government."

"In January this year, 2,564 new dwellings were consented, including:

almost 1,600 stand-alone houses;

over 600 townhouses, flats, and units;

242 apartments; and

123 retirement village units."

"Whether it’s in record-high home consents or the $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme to rebuild our schools, hospitals, roads and rail: the future is bright for the New Zealand building and construction industry. No wonder apprenticeships and workforce figures are at all-time highs," Jenny Salesa said.