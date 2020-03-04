Mataura paper mill site ammonia risk cause for concern - New Zealand First

Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 17:07

Mark Patterson is backing the Gore District Council’s seeking of further information about ammonia gas level spikes from aluminium dross stored at the Mataura paper mill.

"The spikes observed validate the genuine concern that the community of Mataura have about the dross stored in their backyard. We back the Gore District Council’s move to further investigate the incidents," says New Zealand First MP based in Clutha-Southland Mark Patterson.

The Council has engaged Land and Water Science to conduct indoor and outdoor monitoring of ammonia gas so that the discharge is limited to 5 parts per million. In early February, the indoor sensors registered 149.6ppm with outdoors reading 5.1ppm. Just over a week later the readings were 89.8ppm and 4.6ppm respectively.

"We stand with Gore District Mayor Tracey Hicks’ statements that the time has come to expedite the removal of dross from Mataura. Rio Tinto needs to do the right thing and honour their handshake agreement,"

"I have a petition calling for the immediate removal of the dross from the site to a secure facility at Tiwai point. The engagement we’ve had so far demonstrates that locals want the stuff moved,"

"We will be watching the outcome of the Council’s investigation with interest."