Where is the Government’s plan to save jobs? - Paul Goldsmith

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 12:20

Pressure is mounting on sectors affected by coronavirus yet the Government has so far failed to outline its plan to support businesses and keep people in their jobs, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The primary support the Government has provided is to make it easier for people who have lost their job to receive welfare. While that might help some, it does nothing to help keep people in their jobs, which should be the priority.

"The Government needs to respond to the growing calls from businesses with an immediate small-to-medium sized business support package, just like National delivered following the Global Financial Crisis, the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes and the Havelock North gastroenteritis outbreak.

"A good place to start would be to look at something like the Earthquake Support Subsidy we offered to businesses in the aftermath of the Kaikoura and Canterbury earthquakes were we offered cover for a limited time at a rate of:

- $500 gross per week for a full time employee

- $300 gross per week for a part time employee

"Businesses would have to demonstrate they were directly affected by coronavirus.

"Businesses need clear and urgent action from the Government to help them through this period of uncertainty, not just tinkering around the edges and ad-hoc announcements that lack detail.

"Only National has the track record and the capability to deliver when times are tough."