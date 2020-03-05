National will improve support for midwives and mothers - Louise Upston

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 13:30

National will recognise the important role midwives have in supporting mothers by funding a minimum of a three day stay in post-natal care and addressing pay claims by independent midwives, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston says.

"We have committed to providing a three day stay for those who want it in recognition of the importance that postnatal care plays in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life.

"As part of this, we recognise the importance hardworking midwives play in enabling high quality post-natal care and that is why we are also proposing to address the pay equity claims for independent midwives that have been ignored so long under this Government.

"We have already publicly proposed to look at this and today’s report by the NZ Institute of Economic Research backs calls by midwives for a funding injection to help address health and pay inequities.

"One of the most pressing issues currently facing the health workforce is the increasing number of midwives leaving the profession, largely due to feeling undervalued and ongoing questions around funding structures.

"Better support for new mums and the midwives who look after them is one way we can ensure that children get the best start in life possible."