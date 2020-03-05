Statement from National Party

|
The National Party is unaware of what Mr Ross was referring to today in Parliament and have not seen the document he referred to.
We stand by our previous statements on this matter and are confident that the Court will establish the clear facts.
Until that Court process is complete it is not possible for us to say more at this stage.
