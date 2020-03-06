1,000 insurance cases resolved - Government

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 14:30

One thousand insurance claims from the 2010-11 earthquakes have been resolved by the Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service (GCCRS) Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods has announced.

The Government set GCCRS up in October 2018 as a free to access, impartial, one stop shop service to help homeowners settle their claims. It offers Cantabrians free facilitation and determination services, access to engineering, legal and well-being support.

"Helping people get their homes fixed so they can get on with their lives is a priority for the Government.

After nearly a decade of being stranded, homeowners are finally getting results," said Megan Woods.

Since the service started, 1,870 homeowners have registered with GCCRS. More than half of the cases have now been resolved and 9 out of 10 homeowners say they would recommend GCCRS to others.

"Last year, the Government also set up the Canterbury Earthquakes Insurance Tribunal and reformed the EQC to introduce a case management approach.

"It has also set aside $300 million to fix the issues with on-sold over-cap houses. This means homeowners of properties sold after the earthquake that have hidden damage or failed repairs may be able to qualify for an ex-gratia payment to repair their homes.

"The payments are only available to those who apply by 14 August 2020, and I encourage the owners of on-sold properties to apply now.

"Whatever your situation, you can contact GCCRS where you will only have to deal with one person who will put you on the right pathway to resolve your claims," Megan Woods said.