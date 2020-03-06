Death of Jeanette Fitzsimons - Mac Welch

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 14:20

The Board and members of Grey Power N.Z. Fed. Inc. Society note with regret the passing of Jeanette Fitzsimons.

We would like to convey our deepest Sympathies to her Family and Friends at this sad time.

Grey Power has had a long and always friendly relationship with Jeanette over several years, both as an M.P. and on a personal level, particularly the local Coromandel Assn’s.

A truly gracious Lady sadly missed.