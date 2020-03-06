Jacinda Ardern and Andrew Little upset - Right to Life

Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 17:27

"Prime Minister, we the unborn have no voice. We must then let our broken and bloodied bodies speak to you."

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and the Minister of Justice, Andrew Little were upset that Members of Parliament should see graphic pictures of defenceless and weak unborn children who have been violently killed in abortions.

Right to Life asks them that if graphics exposing the bodies of the brutally murdered victims of abortion are so horrible that you cannot stand to look at them, why do you tolerate and facilitate their murder?

10 week aborted baby.

Members of the pro-life movement gathered peacefully outside Parliament on the day of the second reading of the anti-women and anti -life Abortion Legislation Bill. Several members held heart rendering graphic pictures of aborted babies.

The Prime Minister, who has enthusiastically sponsored her Labour led government bill, said she was personally against the use of such images.

"I just think that’s not a way to share the legitimate views that other people will have,"

"People will have their own views and they should be able to freely express them. But people should also be mindful that those who have gone through some of these experiences, that will weigh heavy for many."

Prime Minister, every abortion results in a dead baby. How can we debate your Bill when you refuse to acknowledge that abortion kills an innocent human being?

Right to Life sympathises with the Prime Minister, it is very disturbing to see pictures of the dismembered and bloodied bodies of children who have been violently killed.

Right to Life believes that if we are going to engage in a respectful and informed debate about abortion it is important to consider the objective of abortion. Every abortion results in a violently killed child.

Justice Minister Andrew Little also objected to the use of such images.

"New Zealanders on average have a low level of tolerance for that sort of extremism. If these people want to go around upsetting the rest of New Zealand, that’s their call."

Minister, why is it extreme to graphically depict the results of your ill -conceived abortion Bill? Is it not your Bill that is extreme? Is It not you and your extreme abortion Bill that is upsetting the rest of New Zealand?

"We are the unborn, we are the weakest and most defenceless members of our human family. Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, why do you want to kill us, why are you not protecting us?

From the moment of conception we are human beings endowed with an inalienable right to life. We come to bless our nation, we want to love and be loved. You choose not to hear our silent scream, as the abortionist forces his way into our home intent on violently killing us. You do not hear our voice so let the graphic pictures of our bloodied and dismembered bodies speak to you."