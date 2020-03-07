NZ reaffirms support for Flight MH17 judicial process

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 14:38

Ahead of the start of the criminal trial in the Netherlands on 9 March, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has reaffirmed the need to establish truth, accountability and justice for the downing of Flight MH17 in 2014, which resulted in the deaths of 298 people, including two people from New Zealand.

"We have been unwavering in our support for the Joint Investigation Team and New Zealand continues to have full confidence in its ongoing work and integrity" Mr Peters said.

"With the trial set to begin shortly, New Zealand also seriously reaffirms our Government’s confidence in the integrity of the Dutch criminal system", Mr Peters said. "We are pleased that the Dutch have taken steps to ensure that the process is just, credible and transparent, including actions such as live-streaming the trial.

"The Government continues to call on all parties to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, as agreed in UN Security Council Resolution 2166.

"We must now await the outcome of this judicial process," Mr Peters said.

The trial will be conducted under Dutch law and take place at the Schiphol Justice Complex in the Netherlands.

The criminal case will be heard by a three-judge bench with judges making a final determination of the case file and proceedings. Four individuals are being charged for playing a role in the downing of Flight MH17.