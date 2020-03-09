More urgency required from Government - Paul Goldsmith

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 17:16

More urgency is required from the Government with respect to a relief package for businesses affected by coronavirus, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The announcement today that the Government is thinking about a business continuity package and expects to make decisions next week is startlingly flat footed.

"The Government say they’re trying to get ahead of this but they’re getting bogged down by detail.

"Affected businesses are struggling and need tangible support now. They now have to wait another week before they see any sort of relief package.

"Businesses need certainty and relief in the short term followed by broader economy-wide changes, like tax relief, so the economy can quickly bounce back from the downturn."