MPs vote to uphold 'important free speech principle'

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 16:31

The Free Speech Coalition congratulates Parliament on removing the provisions which would have made "safe zones" around abortion clinics enforceable. Free Speech Coalition spokesperson Stephen Franks says:

"While harassment and intimidation of women seeking treatment from abortion clinics remains a criminal offence, and rightly so, Parliament was correct to uphold the principled right of New Zealanders to peacefully protest and express views."

"This would have created an indefensible precedent, and we thank the MPs for voting in favour of David Seymour's initial Supplementary Order Paper."

MPs who stood up for the principle of free speech in voting for the first part of David Seymour's SOP:

ACT Party (1/1)

David Seymour

National Party (41/55)

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi

Maggie Barry

David Bennett

Dan Bidois

Chris Bishop

Simon Bridges

Simeon Brown

David Carter

Jacqui Dean

Sarah Dowie

Andrew Falloon

Paulo Garcia

Joanne Hayes

Harete Hipango

Brett Hudson

Matt King

Barbara Kuriger

Melissa Lee

Denise Lee

Agnes Loheni

Tim Macindoe

Todd McClay

Ian McKelvie

Todd Muller

Simon O'Connor

Parmjeet Parmar

Chris Penk

Maureen Pugh

Shane Reti

Alastair Scott

Scott Simpson

Nick Smith

Stuart Smith

Anne Tolley

Louise Upston

Tim van de Molen

Nicola Willis

Michael Woodhouse

Jain Yang

Jonathan Young

Lawrence Yule

Labour Party (5/46)

Kiritapu Allan

Keiran McAnulty

Greg O'Connor

David Parker

Michael Wood

NZ First (9/9)

Darroch Ball

Shane Jones

Jenny Marcroft

Ron Mark

Tracey Martin

Clayton Mitchell

Mark Patterson

Winston Peters

Fletcher Tabuteau

Green Party (0/6)