Recognising Maori excellence with Ngarimu Scholarships

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 19:00

Seven MÄori scholars have been awarded NgÄrimu VC and 28th [MÄori] Battalion tertiary scholarships in recognition of their outstanding achievements, Associate Minister of Education and NgÄrimu Board Chair, Kelvin Davis announced today.

The scholarships commemorate Victoria Cross winner Second Lieutenant Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa NgÄrimu and members of the 28th [MÄori Battalion], who served on the battlefields of Greece, Crete, North Africa, and Italy.

"Tonight’s recipients are a credit to their whÄnau, their hapÅ«, their iwi and to all of Aotearoa," Kelvin Davis said.

"By achieving academic excellence, by demonstrating leadership, and by positively contributing to the fabric of New Zealand society, they honour the memory of their tÅ«puna and the high price they paid for all New Zealanders," Kelvin Davis said.

Jonathan Te Rire (NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Awa, Te WhakatÅhea, NgÄti Tuwharetoa and Te Arawa is studying towards a Doctor of Philosophy (MÄori and Indigenous Development) at Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi.

He was awarded a Doctoral scholarship worth $25,000 per year for up to two years to collate stories of the members of the 28th MÄori Battalion who came from Kawerau, Maungapohatu and RuatÄhuna who did not return home and are buried in Italy.

"I’ve been blessed to have travelled to the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Italy during the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Monte Cassino," Jonathan Te Rire said.

"I noticed that many names there were familiar names from home.

"I want to honour those names and ensure they are remembered by the descendants of NgÄ Iharaira and the PÄriha o PÅ«tauaki, as well as Aotearoa and the world," Jonathan Te Rire said.

The recipients are:

UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS

$10,000 per year for up to five years

MASTERS SCHOLARSHIPS

$15,000 per year for up to two years

DOCTORAL SCHOLARSHIP

$25,000 per year for up to two years

Awatea Moxon+, NgÄti Kahungunu and NgÄi Tahu

Marise Stuart, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and NgÄpuhi ki Taiamai

Jonathan Te Rire, NgÄi TÅ«hoe, NgÄti Awa, Te WhakatÅhea, NgÄti Tuwharetoa and Te Arawa

Cassiopeia Harrison, NgÄti Porou, Te WhÄnau a Apanui, NgÄti Maniapoto and NgÄti Ruanui

Tipene James-, NgÄti Whakaue, Tapuika, Waitaha, Kearoa Tuara, Tuhoe, NgÄti Maniapoto and Tainui

Tangirau Papa, NgÄti Koroki Kahukura, NgÄti Maniapoto and Tainui

Lee-Anne Tatana-, NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Kuri, NgÄti Kahu and Te Aupouri

+Bachelor Degree with Honours

-Master of Education Research

Kelvin Davis said the scholarship recipients are a snapshot of the diversity of MÄori students pursuing higher education.

"Jonathan is a Presbyterian Minister and Tangirau and Cassieopa are first year students. Each, like their fellow recipients, have received scholarships because they’re also high achievers.

"They are the face and purpose of NgÄrimu and join an exclusive group who have gone before them.

"Ka whakamihi ahau ngÄ Äkonga mÅu ngÄ akoranga, mÅu te meake nei," said Kelvin Davis.

For info on previous scholarship recipients and scholarships, go to: http://www.education.govt.nz/further-education/information-for-students/scholarships/ngarimu-scholarships/