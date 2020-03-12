Crown Pohiri opposed by Ngati Ira Pakeke

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 10:01

A pohiri at Waioweka marae has been organised without the consent nor consultation of the Ngati Ira pakeke whom hold the mana of the marae. Pou Tikanga, Te Rua (Roger) Rakuraku was aware of a pohiri but did not know it was for Minister Shane Jones and has vehemently opposed.

"We have deliberately been sidelined by our Trust Board. They knew I would disagree and decline inviting him on our marae when only last year he called my people ‘hillbillies’ and ‘Hapu hoodlums’ for protesting gravel extraction. Behind his visit is the PGF funding given to Opotiki District Council. They want to build a mussel factory on the battle site of Te Tarata, it’s waahi tapu and the land is under our Raupatu claim"

Hau Rewiri, one of the kaikorero at Opeke marae said he was not told any details but just to turn up to a pohiri at the marae. When he found out it was for officials from the Crown and Minister Shane Jones he felt manipulated and immediately took to his Facebook page stating:

"Roger and myself had a korero tonight about the pohiri happening on Friday, and we're not happy about it... Shane Jones got the damn cheek to call us Hapu hoodlums...As kaumatua from Ngati Ira we weren't told anything till today..Not good enough..."

The schedule for the pohiri has been released and endorsed by the Whakatohea Maori Trust Board who has organised the pohiri with members of Ngati Ira who are in support of the Whakatohea Pre-Settlement Trust.

The division within the hapu has been increasing since the hapu supported an urgency claim to the Waitangi Tribunal who found that the Whakatohea Pre-settlement Trust’s Mandate was flawed.

Mrs Rakuraku-Rasiuer, Ngati Ira Trust Bard members who opposes the pohiri says "It isn’t just any pohiri. It’s a manipulation of my people and marae so that the Whakatohea Pre-Settlement Trust gets its foot in the door. We are not dumb. We know Crown tactics when we see it and it’s a shame some of our people manipulate our pakeke under the guise of Tikanga to do it"

The pohiri looks likely to proceed despite the key pakeke in Whakatohea opposing it being held at Waioweka, and most likely will not attend, including Teriaki Amoamo.

The Whakatohea Pre-settlement Trust continues to operate consultation hui around the motu after Minister Little continued negotiations last year at the same time as the Maniapoto Trust Board Mandate however it is evident that support for the Trust is waning with allegations of bullying by executive member Arihia Tuoro of esteemed Pou Tikanga Teriaki Aamoamo, now being reported to Te Arawhiti and the Crown Ministers, causing tension and hurt across the iwi.