Abortion Legislation Bill - ARISE Church

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 13:10

The leadership of ARISE Church urges the prime minister and every member of parliament to vote NO to the proposed Abortion Law Reform Bill. We represent over 10,000 New Zealanders across nine locations who are a part of our church.

We are deeply concerned by the direction of the proposed law and state our total opposition to the legislation. We choose to speak on behalf of those who can not speak for themselves.

Every human life is valuable, including the most vulnerable in our society. The unborn child deserves protection and consideration, alongside their parents. The proposed changes are unnecessary, extreme and ignore the human rights of the unborn.

We stand for a society that cherishes life at every age and stage. Let the legacy of our generation be one of a nation that honoured all of its members.

Please consider your vote in its third and final reading.