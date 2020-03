Ahuriri Hapu Claims Settlement Bill passes first reading

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 17:17

The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill had its first reading in Parliament today nearly four years after a deed was signed between iwi and the Crown.

"It’s taken a long time but it is great we are in the final phase of affirming the role of Ahuriri HapÅ« of Ngāti Kahungunu in the central Hawkes Bay" the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Hon Andrew Little has announced.

"This settlement lays the foundation for a stronger economic and cultural future for the generations of Ahuriri Hapū to come," Andrew Little said.

Ahuriri Hapū are based in and around Napier and are made up of seven hapū: Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Mahu, Ngāti Matepu, Ngāti Pārau, Ngāti Tawhao, Ngai Te Ruruku, and Ngāti Tu. Mana Ahuriri Trust, their post-settlement governance entity, has approximately 1,400 adult members.

The first reading follows the Waitangi Tribunal report recommending the introduction of the Ahuriri HapÅ« Claims Settlement Bill with Mana Ahuriri Trust agreeing to hold new trustee elections prior to the Bill’s enactment.

The Bill gives effect to the Ahuriri Hapū Deed of Settlement signed on 2 November 2016. The settlement includes a Crown apology, $19.5 million in financial and commercial redress including the right to buy shares in the Kaweka and Gwavas Crown Forest Licensed lands.

Ahuriri Hapū cultural redress includes Heipipi Pa and Conservation House in Napier being vested and arrangements giving the Hapū a role in the management of Ahuriri Estuary which promotes its protection and enhancement for present and future generations.