Ahuriri Hapu Claims Settlement Bill passes first reading

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 17:17

The Ahuriri HapÅ« Claims Settlement Bill had its first reading in Parliament today nearly four years after a deed was signed between iwi and the Crown.

"It’s taken a long time but it is great we are in the final phase of affirming the role of Ahuriri HapÅ« of NgÄti Kahungunu in the central Hawkes Bay" the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Hon Andrew Little has announced.

"This settlement lays the foundation for a stronger economic and cultural future for the generations of Ahuriri HapÅ« to come," Andrew Little said.

Ahuriri HapÅ« are based in and around Napier and are made up of seven hapÅ«: NgÄti Hinepare, NgÄti Mahu, NgÄti Matepu, NgÄti PÄrau, NgÄti Tawhao, Ngai Te Ruruku, and NgÄti Tu. Mana Ahuriri Trust, their post-settlement governance entity, has approximately 1,400 adult members.

The first reading follows the Waitangi Tribunal report recommending the introduction of the Ahuriri HapÅ« Claims Settlement Bill with Mana Ahuriri Trust agreeing to hold new trustee elections prior to the Bill’s enactment.

The Bill gives effect to the Ahuriri HapÅ« Deed of Settlement signed on 2 November 2016. The settlement includes a Crown apology, $19.5 million in financial and commercial redress including the right to buy shares in the Kaweka and Gwavas Crown Forest Licensed lands.

Ahuriri HapÅ« cultural redress includes Heipipi Pa and Conservation House in Napier being vested and arrangements giving the HapÅ« a role in the management of Ahuriri Estuary which promotes its protection and enhancement for present and future generations.