Petition calls for NZ First to back 'Clean Car' rebate scheme - Gen Zero

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 10:11

MPs will today receive a petition outside parliament signed by over 1,500 signatories demanding New Zealand First supports the ‘Clean Car Feebate’ scheme, which the party is currently blocking. This petition notes nationwide support for strong climate legislation, highlighted by recent climate strikes of over 175,000 people across Aotearoa, and demands cross-party support for an ambitious ‘Clean Car’ rebate scheme, disincentivizing the purchasing of high-emissions vehicles.

Generation Zero’s spokesperson Adam Currie says: "We’re living in a climate emergency - Aotearoa cannot afford for New Zealand First to play politics with our future and block this key policy to reduce transport emissions."

New Zealand First supported the passing of the Zero Carbon Act, with NZ First’s Environment spokesperson Jenny Marcroft claiming "it is our responsibility to absolutely avoid a climate calamity".

The Act requires the Government to implement policies to reduce emissions, and Currie argues that "blocking the ‘Clean Car Feebate’ goes against the very principles of the Bill NZ First helped pass".

The scheme has attained broad support across Aotearoa, from environmental groups, the Productivity Commission, and the Motor Industry Association.

Currie argues: "Transport is responsible for 39% of Aotearoa's carbon emissions, and measures to reduce pollution from high-emissions vehicles are a key step towards the urgent climate action New Zealand needs to take. Climate policies cannot wait until after the election; immediate action is needed to reduce transport emissions."

The trend of phasing out petrol vehicles is gaining global momentum with Governments including Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands announcing total bans on the new sales of petrol and diesel vehicles from as early as 2030. Many of these countries are using feebate schemes involving electric vehicles as a transition tool.

"This is an opportunity to be part of a meaningful climate emissions reduction scheme that is desperately needed to begin reducing Aotearoa’s transport emissions and acting on the climate crisis - a crisis causing devastating bushfires and driving hundreds of thousands of people to the streets." Currie concludes.