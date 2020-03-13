This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 15:52

Tomorrow on Newshub Nation:

One year on from the March 15 terrorist attacks in Christchurch, we ask Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon what action is still needed to combat racism in New Zealand.

An exit interview with Police Commissioner Mike Bush: how March 15 changed policing in New Zealand.

Simon Shepherd spends time with a Christchurch mother widowed by the March 15 attacks. Are we doing enough for grieving families like hers?

Plus, in Backstory we visit Golriz Ghahraman in her Auckland home, and look at treasured photos of her Iranian childhood.

And to dissect the news of the week we are joined by our panel: Muslim community leader Anjum Rahman, global business leader Phil O’Reilly, and Senior Lecturer in Conflict and Terrorism Studies, Dr Chris Wilson.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday.