Government lacks ambition to make NZ predator free - Jacqui Dean

The Government’s Predator Free 2050 strategy lacks ambition and ignores one of our greatest tools to reduce predators, National’s Conservation spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

"In 2016, the National Government announced a goal for New Zealand to be completely free of predators such as rats, possums and stoats by 2050.

"It appears from the current Government’s recent strategy announcement that this ambition has been considerably downsized to achieving only ‘one city predator free’.

"Even this smaller target will be difficult to meet if the Conservation Minister keeps ignoring the benefits of biotechnology to reduce predator numbers.

"Predator Free 2050’s mandate includes looking at biotech as an option, but Eugenie Sage won’t allow this to be investigated.

"Her spending on conservation is going to be wasted if she continues to ignore the advice of experts and community stakeholders, and keeps up her Minister-knows-best attitude.

"National believes science should inform conservation policy and has pledged to reform the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act to allow innovation in this area."