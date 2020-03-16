|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Development Minster Mahuta today announced the appointment of Susy Frankel and Paul Hamer, and the reappointment of Basil Morrison CNZM JP to the Waitangi Tribunal (the Tribunal).
The Minister says the two new appointees, who are both associated with Victoria University of Wellington, bring vital skills and experience to the Tribunal membership. "They are both highly regarded in their respective fields, and will no doubt bring their wealth of expertise to the Tribunal," says Minister Mahuta.
Susy Frankel, currently a Professor of Law and the Chair of Intellectual Property and International Trade Law at Victoria University of Wellington, has worked for many years in the realm of intellectual property, including the protection of mÄtauranga MÄori (traditional knowledge).
An esteemed historian, Paul Hamer is also a Research Associate at Victoria University of Wellington and is currently employed as a Principal Advisor in MÄori Strategy and Partnerships at the Department of Corrections. Paul has extensive experience in the public sector, having worked for both the Tribunal and Te Puni KÅkiri in various roles. He is also an expert on MÄori migration to Australia.
All three members have been appointed for a three-year term, and Minister Mahuta wishes them well in their respective roles at the Tribunal.
"Congratulations to our three new appointments to the Waitangi Tribunal. They are all of a high calibre, and I look forward to seeing their contributions to the Tribunal’s important work," says Minister Mahuta.
Kua arahia mai he tÄtÄkura e te Minita ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi
I pÄnuitia e Te Minita Mahuta Whanaketanga MÄori i te rangi nei te kopounga o Susy Frankel, me Paul Hamer, me te kopounga anÅ o Basil Morrison CNZM JP ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi (Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana).
E kÄ« ana te Minita ka mau mai ngÄ mema hou e rua, e whai pÄnga tahi ana ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Te Upoko o te Ika a MÄui, ko ngÄ pÅ«kenga me ngÄ wheako matua ki te poari i Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana. "Kei te tino whai mana rÄua i Å rÄua ake taiao mÄtauranga, kÄore e kore ka mau mai rÄua tahi i Å rÄua ake pÅ«kete tohungatanga ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana," te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.
He Ahorangi Ture a Suzy Frankel i tÄnei wÄ, ko ia hoki te Heamana o te Motika Whakairoiro Hinengaro me te Ture Tauhokohoko Ä-Ao ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Te Upoko o te Ika a MÄui, kua roa ia e mahi ana i te taiao o te motika whakairoiro hinengaro, tae atu ki ngÄ mahi whakamarumaru mÄtauranga MÄori (mÄtauranga o nehe).
He tumu kÅrero rongonui, he KÅpÅ«tahi Rangahau hoki a Paul Hamer ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Te Upoko o te Ika, kei Te Ara Poutama Aotearoa ia e mahi ana hei Pou Tohutohu i te Rautaki me te KÅtuinga MÄori. He whÄnui te wheako o Paul i te rÄngai kÄwanatanga, kua mahi ia i mua mÅ Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana, me Te Puni KÅkiri i tÄnÄ tÅ«ranga, i tÄnÄ tÅ«ranga. He tohunga ia mÅ te whakawhitinga o te iwi MÄori ki Ahitereiria.
Kua kopounga ngÄ mema e toru ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana mÅ te toru tau te roa, kei te whakamihi a Minita Mahuta ki a rÄtou e tÄ«mata nei i Å rÄtou ake tÅ«ranga ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana.
"Ka nui te mihi ki ngÄ kopounga hou e toru ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi. He tino tohunga rÄtou katoa, e tÄria ana te wÄ kia kitea te hua o Å rÄtou pÅ«kenga ki ngÄ mahi nui a Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana," te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice