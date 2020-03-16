Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 14:08

MÄori Development Minster Mahuta today announced the appointment of Susy Frankel and Paul Hamer, and the reappointment of Basil Morrison CNZM JP to the Waitangi Tribunal (the Tribunal).

The Minister says the two new appointees, who are both associated with Victoria University of Wellington, bring vital skills and experience to the Tribunal membership. "They are both highly regarded in their respective fields, and will no doubt bring their wealth of expertise to the Tribunal," says Minister Mahuta.

Susy Frankel, currently a Professor of Law and the Chair of Intellectual Property and International Trade Law at Victoria University of Wellington, has worked for many years in the realm of intellectual property, including the protection of mÄtauranga MÄori (traditional knowledge).

An esteemed historian, Paul Hamer is also a Research Associate at Victoria University of Wellington and is currently employed as a Principal Advisor in MÄori Strategy and Partnerships at the Department of Corrections. Paul has extensive experience in the public sector, having worked for both the Tribunal and Te Puni KÅkiri in various roles. He is also an expert on MÄori migration to Australia.

All three members have been appointed for a three-year term, and Minister Mahuta wishes them well in their respective roles at the Tribunal.

"Congratulations to our three new appointments to the Waitangi Tribunal. They are all of a high calibre, and I look forward to seeing their contributions to the Tribunal’s important work," says Minister Mahuta.

Kua arahia mai he tÄtÄkura e te Minita ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi

I pÄnuitia e Te Minita Mahuta Whanaketanga MÄori i te rangi nei te kopounga o Susy Frankel, me Paul Hamer, me te kopounga anÅ o Basil Morrison CNZM JP ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi (Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana).

E kÄ« ana te Minita ka mau mai ngÄ mema hou e rua, e whai pÄnga tahi ana ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Te Upoko o te Ika a MÄui, ko ngÄ pÅ«kenga me ngÄ wheako matua ki te poari i Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana. "Kei te tino whai mana rÄua i Å rÄua ake taiao mÄtauranga, kÄore e kore ka mau mai rÄua tahi i Å rÄua ake pÅ«kete tohungatanga ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana," te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.

He Ahorangi Ture a Suzy Frankel i tÄnei wÄ, ko ia hoki te Heamana o te Motika Whakairoiro Hinengaro me te Ture Tauhokohoko Ä-Ao ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Te Upoko o te Ika a MÄui, kua roa ia e mahi ana i te taiao o te motika whakairoiro hinengaro, tae atu ki ngÄ mahi whakamarumaru mÄtauranga MÄori (mÄtauranga o nehe).

He tumu kÅrero rongonui, he KÅpÅ«tahi Rangahau hoki a Paul Hamer ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Te Upoko o te Ika, kei Te Ara Poutama Aotearoa ia e mahi ana hei Pou Tohutohu i te Rautaki me te KÅtuinga MÄori. He whÄnui te wheako o Paul i te rÄngai kÄwanatanga, kua mahi ia i mua mÅ Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana, me Te Puni KÅkiri i tÄnÄ tÅ«ranga, i tÄnÄ tÅ«ranga. He tohunga ia mÅ te whakawhitinga o te iwi MÄori ki Ahitereiria.

Kua kopounga ngÄ mema e toru ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana mÅ te toru tau te roa, kei te whakamihi a Minita Mahuta ki a rÄtou e tÄ«mata nei i Å rÄtou ake tÅ«ranga ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana.

"Ka nui te mihi ki ngÄ kopounga hou e toru ki Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi. He tino tohunga rÄtou katoa, e tÄria ana te wÄ kia kitea te hua o Å rÄtou pÅ«kenga ki ngÄ mahi nui a Te RÅpÅ« Whakamana," te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.