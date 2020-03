Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 14:08

Māori Development Minster Mahuta today announced the appointment of Susy Frankel and Paul Hamer, and the reappointment of Basil Morrison CNZM JP to the Waitangi Tribunal (the Tribunal).

The Minister says the two new appointees, who are both associated with Victoria University of Wellington, bring vital skills and experience to the Tribunal membership. "They are both highly regarded in their respective fields, and will no doubt bring their wealth of expertise to the Tribunal," says Minister Mahuta.

Susy Frankel, currently a Professor of Law and the Chair of Intellectual Property and International Trade Law at Victoria University of Wellington, has worked for many years in the realm of intellectual property, including the protection of mātauranga Māori (traditional knowledge).

An esteemed historian, Paul Hamer is also a Research Associate at Victoria University of Wellington and is currently employed as a Principal Advisor in Māori Strategy and Partnerships at the Department of Corrections. Paul has extensive experience in the public sector, having worked for both the Tribunal and Te Puni Kōkiri in various roles. He is also an expert on Māori migration to Australia.

All three members have been appointed for a three-year term, and Minister Mahuta wishes them well in their respective roles at the Tribunal.

"Congratulations to our three new appointments to the Waitangi Tribunal. They are all of a high calibre, and I look forward to seeing their contributions to the Tribunal’s important work," says Minister Mahuta.

Kua arahia mai he tētēkura e te Minita ki Te Rōpū Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi

I pānuitia e Te Minita Mahuta Whanaketanga Māori i te rangi nei te kopounga o Susy Frankel, me Paul Hamer, me te kopounga anō o Basil Morrison CNZM JP ki Te Rōpū Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi (Te Rōpū Whakamana).

E kī ana te Minita ka mau mai ngā mema hou e rua, e whai pānga tahi ana ki Te Whare Wānanga o Te Upoko o te Ika a Māui, ko ngā pūkenga me ngā wheako matua ki te poari i Te Rōpū Whakamana. "Kei te tino whai mana rāua i ō rāua ake taiao mātauranga, kāore e kore ka mau mai rāua tahi i ō rāua ake pūkete tohungatanga ki Te Rōpū Whakamana," te kī a Minita Mahuta.

He Ahorangi Ture a Suzy Frankel i tēnei wā, ko ia hoki te Heamana o te Motika Whakairoiro Hinengaro me te Ture Tauhokohoko ā-Ao ki Te Whare Wānanga o Te Upoko o te Ika a Māui, kua roa ia e mahi ana i te taiao o te motika whakairoiro hinengaro, tae atu ki ngā mahi whakamarumaru mātauranga Māori (mātauranga o nehe).

He tumu kōrero rongonui, he Kōpūtahi Rangahau hoki a Paul Hamer ki Te Whare Wānanga o Te Upoko o te Ika, kei Te Ara Poutama Aotearoa ia e mahi ana hei Pou Tohutohu i te Rautaki me te Kōtuinga Māori. He whānui te wheako o Paul i te rāngai kāwanatanga, kua mahi ia i mua mō Te Rōpū Whakamana, me Te Puni Kōkiri i tēnā tūranga, i tēnā tūranga. He tohunga ia mō te whakawhitinga o te iwi Māori ki Ahitereiria.

Kua kopounga ngā mema e toru ki Te Rōpū Whakamana mō te toru tau te roa, kei te whakamihi a Minita Mahuta ki a rātou e tīmata nei i ō rātou ake tūranga ki Te Rōpū Whakamana.

"Ka nui te mihi ki ngā kopounga hou e toru ki Te Rōpū Whakamana i te Tiriti o Waitangi. He tino tohunga rātou katoa, e tāria ana te wā kia kitea te hua o ō rātou pūkenga ki ngā mahi nui a Te Rōpū Whakamana," te kī a Minita Mahuta.