Petition of Eleanor Sorensen: Update the Paid Parental Leave (PPL) 'Keeping in Touch' hour rules

|
[ login or create an account ]
That the House of Representatives urge the Government to update current Paid Parental Leave (PPL) rules to allow self-employed parents the same 'Keeping in Touch' hours allowance as employees.
I am petitioning for an update to the un-equal Paid Parent Leave (PPL) 'Keeping in Touch' (KIT) hours rules. Currently, if their employer agrees, employees are allowed to work up to 52 paid KIT hours over their 22-week PPL period (rising to 64 hours after 1 July 2020) without losing their PPL payments. By contrast, self-employed parents are not allowed to undertake any paid KIT hours during their PPL. I want to see a rule change so that the self-employed are also allowed to undertake KIT hours.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice