Petition of Eleanor Sorensen: Update the Paid Parental Leave (PPL) 'Keeping in Touch' hour rules

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 15:38

That the House of Representatives urge the Government to update current Paid Parental Leave (PPL) rules to allow self-employed parents the same 'Keeping in Touch' hours allowance as employees.

I am petitioning for an update to the un-equal Paid Parent Leave (PPL) 'Keeping in Touch' (KIT) hours rules. Currently, if their employer agrees, employees are allowed to work up to 52 paid KIT hours over their 22-week PPL period (rising to 64 hours after 1 July 2020) without losing their PPL payments. By contrast, self-employed parents are not allowed to undertake any paid KIT hours during their PPL. I want to see a rule change so that the self-employed are also allowed to undertake KIT hours.