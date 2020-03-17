Oral Questions - 17 March 2020

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 11:42

Questions to Ministers

JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: How is the Government working with other countries in its response to COVID-19?

Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent announcements has he made about the Government’s economic response to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic?

Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements and actions?

Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What is the Government doing to support New Zealand businesses that are struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19?

ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: How is the Government supporting public health services in New Zealand to respond to COVID-19?

Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and policies?

Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: What was the average wait-time for Healthline yesterday, and is he confident in the Government’s ability to track those who are self-isolating for COVID-19?

MARJA LUBECK to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: What is the Government doing to support people to self-isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19?

Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Health: Is he confident that the health system is well prepared for a coronavirus outbreak?

Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister for Small Business: Does he stand by all the Government’s actions and statements regarding small business?

Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Revenue: What tax measures has he announced to support businesses affected by COVID-19?