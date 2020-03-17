David Patterson National's new candidate in Rongotai

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 19:11

Today David Patterson has been selected as National’s new candidate to contest the Rongotai electorate at the 2020 General Election.

David Patterson is currently a partner at Chapman Tripp, specialising in tax law and commercial structuring.

"I am incredibly humbled and excited to be the National Party candidate in Rongotai and would like to thank the Party for its support," David Patterson says.

"I’m looking forward to getting out and campaigning hard in Rongotai.

"Rongotai needs strong National representation. We are in unprecedented times, this election will be all about the economy and who will be the best team to pull New Zealand out of hard times.

"Under Labour, the Greens and NZ First, life was already getting harder. Rents have risen $65 a week since the three Parties have been in Government, and it’s putting a huge amount of pressure on the household budget.

"Adding $3400 a year to the family budget is a significant burden and is causing many Kiwis to stress.

"While the people of Rongotai are feeling the pinch in their wallet, they are also spending more and more time sitting in traffic. Labour isn’t giving Rongotai what it wants, it’s kicked the second tunnel project to touch, saying it won’t start before 2030.

"A second tunnel will improve travel times and reliability from the airport and eastern suburbs for all travel types. National knows how important a second tunnel is, and if in Government would prioritise this project and deliver it faster than Labour.

"National is the only party that’s motivated and has the experience to deliver for Rongotai. A National Government would look after your hard earned taxes and spend them wisely and in a way that ensures results. That matters more now than ever.

"Simon Bridges leads a strong team that’s ready to hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to working with the team."