Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 12:23

The Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill has had its First Reading in Parliament.

"The proposed changes detailed in the Bill are a significant step forward in reducing rating barriers for MÄori landowners, stimulating regional development and providing consistency around the rating of MÄori land", says Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister Mahuta, responsible for MÄori Development and Local Government, made the announcement about the proposed changes to the rating of whenua MÄori in Northland last month.

"The current system fails to adequately address the unique legal arrangements around MÄori land and its constraints. Multiple ownership of MÄori land and the fragmentation of land interests over the generations has meant significant tracts of MÄori land remain unused and many of the blocks carry historic rates arrears.

As announced on 2 February 2020, the key changes detailed in the Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill are:

Local authority chief executives will have the power to write-off unrecoverable rate arrears on any land; including rates debts inherited from deceased owners of MÄori land.

Most unused MÄori land will be non-rateable; this will remove rates arears debt on unused MÄori land.

NgÄ Whenua RÄhui kawenata - MÄori land that has been set aside for conservation purposes will be non-rateable.

A statutory rates remission process will be available for MÄori land under development, offering rates relief and encouraging development.

MÄori homeowners on MÄori land will be able to choose to be rated individually which may make low income MÄori home-owners eligible for rates rebates; and will simplify the administration of rates where there are multiple homes on one block of MÄori land; and

Local authorities will be able to treat multiple MÄori land blocks from the same parent block as one for rating purposes; which will reduce the overall rating liability and make development of this land more economic.

The rating changes are an extension of the Government’s Whenua MÄori Programme, which includes amendments to Te Ture Whenua Maori Act 1993, and are part of the Government’s wider commitment to supporting whÄnau development through whenua.

"Public submissions on the Bill will be called for shortly. If the Bill progresses through Parliament in 2020, the changes in the Bill will come into force no later than 1 July 2021.

"In making these changes, we are tackling some long-standing roadblocks which will help accelerate the use and development of MÄori land. The changes will also provide greater clarity around the rating of MÄori land for whÄnau and local authorities", says Minister Mahuta.

Editor’s Note : A copy of the Bill is available on the New Zealand Legislation website and general information for owners of whenua MÄori and local authorities can be found on the Te Puni KÅkiri and Department of Internal Affairs websites.

He hÄ«kina taumahatanga reti hei tautoko whakamahinga whenua MÄori

I PÄnuitia Tuatahitia ki te Whare PÄremata i te rangi nei te Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill.

"He mea nui ngÄ huringa i te Pire ki te whakahekenga o ngÄ Ähuatanga reti e Ärai atu ana i te kaipupuri whenua MÄori, te whakahihiko i te whanaketanga Ä-rohe, me te whakaÅritenga o ngÄ reti mÅ te whenua MÄori," te kÄ« a te Minita Nanaia Mahuta.

I puta te kÅrero i a Minita Mahuta, Minita mÅ te whanaketanga MÄori me te KÄwanatanga Ä-Rohe, mÅ ngÄ huringa ki ngÄ reti o ngÄ whenua MÄori e kÅrerotia nei i Te Tai Tokerau.

"KÄore e taea ana e te pÅ«naha o nÄianei te whakatutuki ngÄ whakaritenga Ä-ture tino ahurei nei e pÄ ana ki te whenua MÄori me Åna here. NÄ runga i te kaipupuritanga o te whenua, me te wehewehenga o ngÄ pÄnga whenua i roto i ngÄ whakatipuranga kua noho hÄhÄ, kÄore e whakamahia ana te whenua MÄori, ngÄ wÄhanga nui hoki, ka mutu, kei te noho nama te nuinga i raro i ngÄ reti o ngÄ rÄ kua pahure ake nei."

I pÄnuitia i te 2 Huitanguru 2020 ngÄ huringa matua, Ä, kua whakarÄrangihia ki te Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill:

E taea ai e ngÄ tumuaki matua o ngÄ mana Ä-rohe te whakakore ngÄ pire tÄke kaunihera i runga i ngÄ whenua katoa, tae atu ki ngÄ pire reti e heke mai ana i ngÄ kaipupuri kua mate o te whenua MÄori;

E kore e rehitahia te nuinga o ngÄ whenua MÄori kÄore e whakamahia ana; mÄ konei ka tangohia te nama reti i runga i ngÄ whenua kÄore e whakamahia ana;

NgÄ Whenua RÄhui kawenata - E kore e taea ngÄ whenua kua waiho mÅ ngÄ take papa atawhai te reti;

Ka wÄtea mai he tukanga whakahoki reti Ä-ture mÅ ngÄ whenua MÄori e whanaketia ana, mÄ te hekenga o ngÄ reti me te akiaki i te whanaketanga;

Kia taea ai e ngÄ kaipupuri whenua i runga i te whenua MÄori te whiriwhiri kia rÄhitatia Ä-kiri mÄ konei e wÄtea ai ngÄ kaipupuri whenua kÄore he nui te pÅ«tea te tono i ngÄ whakahokinga reti; e whakamÄmÄ hoki te whakahaere o ngÄ reti ina he nui ngÄ kÄinga i runga i te poraka whenua MÄori kotahi; Ä,

E taea ai e ngÄ mana whenua te titiro ki ngÄ poraka whenua MÄori tuatini mai i te poraka matua tonu, anÅ nei kotahi te poraka whenua MÄori mÅ te reti; mÄ konei e heke te kawenga reti katoa, ka nui ake ngÄ hua Ä-Åhanga.

He wÄhanga ngÄ huringa reti o te Kaupapa Whenua MÄori a te KÄwanatanga, me Åna whakahoutanga ki Te Ture Whenua MÄori 1993, ka mutu, he wÄhanga tÄnei o te ngÄkaunui o te KÄwanatanga ki te tautoko i te whanaketanga o te whÄnau mÄ te whenua.

"Äkuanei ka karangahia ngÄ tono ki te Pire. Ki te haere tonu te Pire i roto i te PÄremata i te tau 2020, ka mana ngÄ huringa ki te Pire hei te 1 HÅngongoi 2021.

"I te whakamanatanga o ngÄ huringa, ka whakatikangia ngÄ Ärai hei Äwhina i te whakapikinga o te whakamahinga me te whanaketanga o te whenua MÄori. MÄ Änei huringa e mÄrama ake te retitanga o ngÄ whenua MÄori mÄ te whÄnau me ngÄ mana Ä-rohe," te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.

NgÄ Taipitopito a te Etita: Kei te wÄtea he kape o te Pire i runga i te paetukutuku a New Zealand Legilsation, e kitea ai hoki ngÄ pÄrongo whÄnui mÄ ngÄ kaipupuri whenua MÄori me ngÄ mana Ä-rohe ki ngÄ paetukutuku o Te Puni KÅkiri me te Tari Taiwhenua.