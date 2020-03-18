|
The Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill has had its First Reading in Parliament.
"The proposed changes detailed in the Bill are a significant step forward in reducing rating barriers for MÄori landowners, stimulating regional development and providing consistency around the rating of MÄori land", says Minister Nanaia Mahuta.
Minister Mahuta, responsible for MÄori Development and Local Government, made the announcement about the proposed changes to the rating of whenua MÄori in Northland last month.
"The current system fails to adequately address the unique legal arrangements around MÄori land and its constraints. Multiple ownership of MÄori land and the fragmentation of land interests over the generations has meant significant tracts of MÄori land remain unused and many of the blocks carry historic rates arrears.
As announced on 2 February 2020, the key changes detailed in the Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill are:
Local authority chief executives will have the power to write-off unrecoverable rate arrears on any land; including rates debts inherited from deceased owners of MÄori land.
Most unused MÄori land will be non-rateable; this will remove rates arears debt on unused MÄori land.
NgÄ Whenua RÄhui kawenata - MÄori land that has been set aside for conservation purposes will be non-rateable.
A statutory rates remission process will be available for MÄori land under development, offering rates relief and encouraging development.
MÄori homeowners on MÄori land will be able to choose to be rated individually which may make low income MÄori home-owners eligible for rates rebates; and will simplify the administration of rates where there are multiple homes on one block of MÄori land; and
Local authorities will be able to treat multiple MÄori land blocks from the same parent block as one for rating purposes; which will reduce the overall rating liability and make development of this land more economic.
The rating changes are an extension of the Government’s Whenua MÄori Programme, which includes amendments to Te Ture Whenua Maori Act 1993, and are part of the Government’s wider commitment to supporting whÄnau development through whenua.
"Public submissions on the Bill will be called for shortly. If the Bill progresses through Parliament in 2020, the changes in the Bill will come into force no later than 1 July 2021.
"In making these changes, we are tackling some long-standing roadblocks which will help accelerate the use and development of MÄori land. The changes will also provide greater clarity around the rating of MÄori land for whÄnau and local authorities", says Minister Mahuta.
Editor’s Note : A copy of the Bill is available on the New Zealand Legislation website and general information for owners of whenua MÄori and local authorities can be found on the Te Puni KÅkiri and Department of Internal Affairs websites.
He hÄ«kina taumahatanga reti hei tautoko whakamahinga whenua MÄori
I PÄnuitia Tuatahitia ki te Whare PÄremata i te rangi nei te Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill.
"He mea nui ngÄ huringa i te Pire ki te whakahekenga o ngÄ Ähuatanga reti e Ärai atu ana i te kaipupuri whenua MÄori, te whakahihiko i te whanaketanga Ä-rohe, me te whakaÅritenga o ngÄ reti mÅ te whenua MÄori," te kÄ« a te Minita Nanaia Mahuta.
I puta te kÅrero i a Minita Mahuta, Minita mÅ te whanaketanga MÄori me te KÄwanatanga Ä-Rohe, mÅ ngÄ huringa ki ngÄ reti o ngÄ whenua MÄori e kÅrerotia nei i Te Tai Tokerau.
"KÄore e taea ana e te pÅ«naha o nÄianei te whakatutuki ngÄ whakaritenga Ä-ture tino ahurei nei e pÄ ana ki te whenua MÄori me Åna here. NÄ runga i te kaipupuritanga o te whenua, me te wehewehenga o ngÄ pÄnga whenua i roto i ngÄ whakatipuranga kua noho hÄhÄ, kÄore e whakamahia ana te whenua MÄori, ngÄ wÄhanga nui hoki, ka mutu, kei te noho nama te nuinga i raro i ngÄ reti o ngÄ rÄ kua pahure ake nei."
I pÄnuitia i te 2 Huitanguru 2020 ngÄ huringa matua, Ä, kua whakarÄrangihia ki te Local Government (Rating of Whenua MÄori) Amendment Bill:
E taea ai e ngÄ tumuaki matua o ngÄ mana Ä-rohe te whakakore ngÄ pire tÄke kaunihera i runga i ngÄ whenua katoa, tae atu ki ngÄ pire reti e heke mai ana i ngÄ kaipupuri kua mate o te whenua MÄori;
E kore e rehitahia te nuinga o ngÄ whenua MÄori kÄore e whakamahia ana; mÄ konei ka tangohia te nama reti i runga i ngÄ whenua kÄore e whakamahia ana;
NgÄ Whenua RÄhui kawenata - E kore e taea ngÄ whenua kua waiho mÅ ngÄ take papa atawhai te reti;
Ka wÄtea mai he tukanga whakahoki reti Ä-ture mÅ ngÄ whenua MÄori e whanaketia ana, mÄ te hekenga o ngÄ reti me te akiaki i te whanaketanga;
Kia taea ai e ngÄ kaipupuri whenua i runga i te whenua MÄori te whiriwhiri kia rÄhitatia Ä-kiri mÄ konei e wÄtea ai ngÄ kaipupuri whenua kÄore he nui te pÅ«tea te tono i ngÄ whakahokinga reti; e whakamÄmÄ hoki te whakahaere o ngÄ reti ina he nui ngÄ kÄinga i runga i te poraka whenua MÄori kotahi; Ä,
E taea ai e ngÄ mana whenua te titiro ki ngÄ poraka whenua MÄori tuatini mai i te poraka matua tonu, anÅ nei kotahi te poraka whenua MÄori mÅ te reti; mÄ konei e heke te kawenga reti katoa, ka nui ake ngÄ hua Ä-Åhanga.
He wÄhanga ngÄ huringa reti o te Kaupapa Whenua MÄori a te KÄwanatanga, me Åna whakahoutanga ki Te Ture Whenua MÄori 1993, ka mutu, he wÄhanga tÄnei o te ngÄkaunui o te KÄwanatanga ki te tautoko i te whanaketanga o te whÄnau mÄ te whenua.
"Äkuanei ka karangahia ngÄ tono ki te Pire. Ki te haere tonu te Pire i roto i te PÄremata i te tau 2020, ka mana ngÄ huringa ki te Pire hei te 1 HÅngongoi 2021.
"I te whakamanatanga o ngÄ huringa, ka whakatikangia ngÄ Ärai hei Äwhina i te whakapikinga o te whakamahinga me te whanaketanga o te whenua MÄori. MÄ Änei huringa e mÄrama ake te retitanga o ngÄ whenua MÄori mÄ te whÄnau me ngÄ mana Ä-rohe," te kÄ« a Minita Mahuta.
NgÄ Taipitopito a te Etita: Kei te wÄtea he kape o te Pire i runga i te paetukutuku a New Zealand Legilsation, e kitea ai hoki ngÄ pÄrongo whÄnui mÄ ngÄ kaipupuri whenua MÄori me ngÄ mana Ä-rohe ki ngÄ paetukutuku o Te Puni KÅkiri me te Tari Taiwhenua.
