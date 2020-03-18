Lincoln Platt selected to contest Christchurch East - National party

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 14:11

Lincoln Platt has been selected as National’s candidate to contest Christchurch East at the for the 2020 General Election.

"I am humbled and excited to be chosen to contest Christchurch East for National and would like to thank the National Party for their support and encouragement," Mr Platt says.

"Christchurch benefited greatly from the previous National Government’s strong economic management and focus on results. People here work hard and expect to see results from their tax dollars.

"Right now we are in unprecedented times. The 2020 election will be focused on which team has the expertise and the history of delivering for New Zealanders and will pull New Zealand out of the hard times.

"Christchurch East needs strong National representation.

"Under Labour, the Greens and NZ First life was already getting harder. Household budgets are under pressure, rents are up $65 a week and it’s causing many New Zealanders to stress.

"The Ardern-Peters-Green Government promised Christchurch a lot and has let Cantabrians down. Household budgets are tight because the Government has wasted your taxes on failed experimental policies like KiwiBuild, Fees Free and the Provincial Growth Fund.

"It’s clear Christchurch has been taken for granted by the Coalition. In the recent Infrastructure announcement, Christchurch received pennies in comparison to other major centres.

"A National Government would do things differently. It would look after your hard earned taxes and spend them wisely and in a way that ensures results, that matters now more than ever.

"National knows how to run the economy sensibly to ensure it is thriving and meeting the needs of Kiwis. Simon Bridges leads a strong team and I’m looking forward to working with them."

Biographical Notes: Lincoln Platt

Lincoln Platt currently owns and operates a design firm and residential housing company helping in the Canterbury Earthquake rebuild. He is a licenced architectural designer and has run architectural companies for 20 years. Lincoln has spent a lot of time designing and rebuilding family homes in Christchurch East.

One of Lincoln’s core values is to volunteer time with organisations supporting the community. He has held several leadership roles on various trusts and on the local school board.

He has been married to his wife, Deborah for 23 years and they have three teenage boys. Any spare time is spent with his family and on his love of home renovation.